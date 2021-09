The area being impacted is Neshoba Road from Cordova Road to Old Mill Road.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Water is being shut off and a road closed in Germantown after a water main break.

The City of Germantown said the area being impacted is Neshoba Road from Cordova Road to Old Mill Road. This area is closed to traffic.

Public Works crews are on the scene and are temporarily shutting off water in the area in order to address the issue and make the necessary repairs.

Repairs are expected to be made and water restored by late afternoon.