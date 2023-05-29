Watermelon vendor dies 2 weeks after being shot in attempted robbery, police say

A man who was selling watermelons out of the back of his truck was shot on May 15 and died Monday morning at Regional One, according to the Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A man who was selling watermelons out of the back of his truck was shot on May 15 and died Monday morning at Regional One, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said that they found the man lying on the ground at the corner of Homer and Wayne suffering from what seemed like a gunshot wound on his left side. A black revolver was also lying next to the him, according to MPD.

Another victim told police that his friend regularly sells watermelons where he was shot, according to MPD.

This man told police that he and the man who was shot were leaning up against the passenger side of the man's truck when a silver 4-door sedan, which could have been a Nissan or an Infiniti, pulled up to the 4-way stop facing northbound on Homer, according to MPD.

Police were told that then the driver and another man approached the two victims, tapping their front pant pockets with one of them saying "up it."

Police were told that the man who was selling watermelons then pulled out his black Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver and one of the approaching men fired a shot.

Police were told the man who was selling watermelons was struck in the left side and fired one shot toward the suspect before falling to the ground.

Both suspects drove away moving northbound on Homer, according to MPD.

A witness told police she was in her home and saw the same events occur from her window before getting her first-aid kit to help the man who was shot.