Ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day during the coronavirus pandemic

St. Patrick's Day events all over the country are being cancelled or postponed.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — This year's St. Patrick's Day will certainly look and feel different but there are still ways to celebrate without putting yourself and others at risk.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, parades and celebrations all over the country and Mid-South have been canceled and postponed.

The Cooper-Young St. Patrick's Day Parade was one of the many events put on hold, to the disappointment of the Memphis Irish Society who had original hopes to keep it going.

"A lot of people go to church on St. Patrick's Day. That's great. We're advised by the health department, don't go to a big church, go to a little church. So, we were thinking oh, it's okay. Don't go to a big parade, come to a little parade, but that's out too," Mary Ann Lucas, of the Memphis Irish Society, said.

Lucas said they hope to reschedule the parade but a specific date hasn't been set.

The Memphis Irish Society said you can and should celebrate St. Patrick's Day but a little differently this year. Lucas suggests people take the time to learn a few Gaelic words or watch an Irish film like Gangs of New York.

People can also eat a traditional Irish meal like corned beef and cabbage. You can also listen to Irish music like Flogging Molly and U2.

"It's a great way to affirm you're Irishness. It is as the saying goes, "Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day" and we don't mind sharing a bit. Those of us who have the great fortune of being Irish all year, just the biggest Irish day of the year.

Many Irish pubs in Memphis will still open their doors on Tuesday. It's important to be cognitive of social distancing and do not go into crowded bars. Celtic Crossing posted on its Facebook page that it would be taking measures to distance guests and limit the capacity.

You can also support the restaurants and bars that will be taking a huge hit this year by ordering take-out and curbside delivery.