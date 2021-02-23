'We are seeing improvement in our water system'; MLGW said boil water advisory could be lifted by week's end

Tuesday, crews continued water main repair work, water testing as overall water pressure improves.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Across Memphis Tuesday, MLGW crews remained busy repairing water mains, as the utility works to boost overall pressure and eventually lift the system's first ever boil water advisory after last week's deep freeze impacted infrastructure.

Starting Monday - and continuing Tuesday - 30 to 40 daily water samples were taken to ensure there are no contaminants and that MLGW water coming out of the tap is safe to drink.

"We are actually testing the areas where we’ve got the lower pressures because that is typically where you might see the problem to make sure we’ve got the areas that could see the problems but we haven’t seen any so far," Nick Newman with MLGW said,

Because of that successful testing to date and water pressure improvements, MLGW President J.T. Young said Tuesday he's confident the boil water could be lifted by week's end.

#MLGW crews are hard at work repairing ruptured water mains across Shelby County. We appreciate the work our crews are doing to restore services to all customers. As President Young says, "The patient is out of the ICU." #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/A4YrZ6fGzn — MLGW (@MLGW) February 23, 2021

“Overall I’m certainly optimistic that we are in the home stretch and are about to be in a great position in the next couple of days or so," Young said.

A combination of MLGW crews and outside contractors are assisting in water system repairs and checking for leaks.