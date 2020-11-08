Weekend E-scooter curfew in effect until further notice in downtown Memphis

In addition, Bird e-scooters are temporarily suspended for failing to comply with the curfew.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In response to recent concerns regarding reckless and irresponsible e-scooter riding as well as an increase in improper parking of e-scooters in the public right-of-way in the Downtown area, the City has implemented a temporary weekend curfew on e-scooter operations. The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday nights through Sunday nights, until further notice.

During the hours of the curfew, e-scooters within the area of the riverfront and Downtown core will be inoperable. Each permitted e-scooter operator agreed to the conditions of this curfew in advance of this past weekend.

Multiple reports and observations from the weekend verify that Bird failed to fully comply with the curfew. As a result, the City and Bird have agreed to a temporary suspension of Bird operations for the period of at least one week. Bird will remove its e-scooters from streets and other publicly accessible areas by noon on August 11. Following the one-week period, the City will permit Bird to resume operations with a maximum fleet of 50 e-scooters. Only after demonstrating through data and on-the-ground observations that the curfew restrictions are met for three consecutive days will the City allow Bird to revert to its full permitted fleet size.

In response, Sam Reed, Government Partnerships at Bird, provided the following statement:

"In close partnership with the City of Memphis, Bird is temporarily pausing our service for one week. We are committed to continuing our close partnership with the City as we work to address reports of an increase in underage riding and irresponsible rider behavior. We apologize to riders for the disruption in the service they have come to rely on and will use this time to more deeply engage with residents and local business. Bird will resume service after satisfactorily sharing our plan and strategy for addressing the City's concerns with added technology and education."

The City also reminds Memphians to e-scoot safely and respectfully:

Ride on the street - in a bike lane if available - not the sidewalk

Obey traffic laws

Don't make others guess -- ride predictably

Yield to pedestrians

Park respectfully

The other permitted e-scooter operators, Explore Bike Share (operating OjO e-scooters) and Spin will continue to operate within the constraints of the on-going weekend curfew.