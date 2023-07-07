Weekend hours offered at Shelby County Health Department Headquarters for back-to-school season

"Fast-track" services are being provided on two different Saturdays in an effort to help working parents meet their kids' back-to-school needs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weekend hours have been added to the Shelby County Health Department as parents and kids alike prepare for the new school year.

Vaccinations, vaccination records and birth certificates are said to be provided from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 and Saturday, July 22.

These "fast-track" services are being provided on two different Saturdays in an effort to help working parents meet their kids' back-to-school needs.

The Health Department’s Immunization Clinic is said to provide required vaccinations and children’s shot records as well. The clinic will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations for children and their parents as well as other family members upon request.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required for school entry but is recommended by the department. Parents are asked to bring the child’s vaccination records and COVID-19 vaccination card(s) if they are available.

The Health Department’s Immunization Clinic reportedly accepts health insurance and under-insured and uninsured children often qualify for vaccinations at low or no cost through the Federal Vaccines for Children Program, they said.

The Health Department’s Office of Vital Records is said to also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide certified copies of Tennessee birth and death certificates. A birth certificate reportedly may be required upon school entry and when a child transfers from one school district to another.

Certified copies of birth certificates are said to cost $15 per copy. These are reportedly payable by cash, money order or credit card (Visa or MasterCard). Parents or guardians are asked to present proof of identity to obtain a birth certificate, so a state-issued photo ID is said to be required.

The Health Department recommends that every adult have a copy of their birth certificate as they are also necessary to obtain a Social Security card, apply for a passport, enroll in higher education or training, get a driver’s license, gain employment or apply for other benefits.