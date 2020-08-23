Well-known South Memphis pharmacist celebrates 90th birthday with parade

For almost 40 years, Dr. Champion has filled prescriptions for generations of families at his pharmacy and herb store in South Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis pharmacist celebrated his 90th birthday in a major way Saturday.

The renowned Dr. Charles Champion enjoyed his birthday with family and friends in a drive-thru celebration themed “Live Like A Champion.”

For almost 40 years, Dr. Champion has filled prescriptions for generations of families at his pharmacy and herb store in South Memphis.

The parade went past Champion’s legendary pharmacy on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Drivers in the celebration also got a chance to see his new mobile store.