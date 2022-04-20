"We're here": long-time Grizzlies fan reflects on cheering on her home team for more than 20 years

LaShema Lewis has been a season ticket holder since the Memphis Grizzlies transferred from Vancouver, she explains her journey following the Grizzlies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While serving in the U.S. Military, located in Turkey, LaShema Lewis was notified the Vancouver Grizzlies were moving to Memphis."

“To my beautiful hometown of Memphis Tennessee and I would like to say to the Memphis grizzlies, we are so glad to have you and God bless you merry Christmas," said Lewis.

Lashema is what you would call a day one fan Memphis Grizzlies fan.

“It was a press conference with Mayor Herrington and the announcement was made that the Vancouver grizzlies were coming to Memphis. I was so excited that, while I was in Turkey I know people heard me in Memphis that’s how excited I was,” said Lewis.

Lewis grew up a basketball fan, but with no NBA team in Memphis, the Memphis Tigers and Boston Celtics were her teams.

“Growing up as a Boston Celtics fan with no Memphis team, I hated the Lakers. Guess what, I have a picture at my first game of the Grizzlies defeating the Lakers with the scoreboard 114-108 Grizzlies,” said Lewis.

For 21 years, Lewis served in the United States Military, supporting the Grizzlies any time she could while on leave.

While stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas, Lewis even drove an hour to support Memphis against OKC in the western conference semi-finals in 2013 during the "Grit and Grind Era.

Finally, a year later she was able to return home.

“I came home in 2014. I did come home for my parents, I’m blessed to have them here but the grizzlies played a factor too. I had to be near my grizzlies," said Lewis.

Lewis said as a season ticket holder for more than 20 years, it’s not much that can keep her from supporting the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Outside of being out of town or sick, I’m here. This is my home away from home. Everybody says that about me,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she's going to make sure she is in section 208 every playoff game cheering the Grizzlies on, hopefully to an NBA title this season.