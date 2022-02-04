'We're struggling': Families in Millington still waiting on power

Thousands of MLGW customers have gone days without power.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — It’s another cold night for the Crittenden family.

“For the past, I'd say two days we've been without power,” said resident Temper Crittenden.

They’re one of thousands of MLGW customers still waiting in the dark.

“We're just to get our generator going and trying to stay warm,” said Crittenden.

Crittenden lives here with her mom.

“My mother is 74-years-old,” she said. “I'm trying to do the best I can to keep her warm. I'm on a very low income right now with what's going on the pandemic, and we're struggling like everybody else.”

With their home covered in ice and surrounded by downed trees, Crittenden is concerned about how long this storm will last.

“I'm really worried. You know, this is a lot of debris. Fire, as well as other problems, you know, can come from it,” said Crittenden.

But even in dark times, people will lend a hand. While they wait for power, this family is thankful for their community.

“Everybody in this neighborhood is trying to work together to clean up what you see,” said Crittenden.