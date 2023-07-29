West Memphian dies in police pursuit, Arkansas officers say he was 'endangering lives'

Police said that a man was endangering the lives of other motorists by driving recklessly and faster than 120 miles per hour.

A 32-year-old resident of West Memphis, Arkansas has died after a police pursuit on I-40 East, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP). The incident is under investigation by ASP's Criminal Investigation Division.

ASP said that at about 10 p.m. Friday night a trooper executed a "tactical vehicle intervention" maneuver to stop a suspect that was driving and escaping police at the 283-mile marker of I-40 East.

Suspect Demarcus Clark died from injuries he sustained in the incident, according to ASP. His vehicle collided with a trooper's vehicle and injured an ASP sergeant, who was treated and released from a local hospital, according to ASP.

Police said that Clark was endangering the lives of other motorists by driving recklessly and faster than 120 miles per hour.

Originally the Marion Police Department was pursuing Clark, but reportedly asked ASP for help after he drove away from a traffic stop, according to ASP.

“As ASP Troopers, we take our duty to protect the public seriously,” said ASP colonel Mike Hagar. “Last night, our Troopers put into action their oath to always put the lives of innocents ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who made the reckless choice to flee from law enforcement. Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God that our brave Troopers made it home safe to their families.”