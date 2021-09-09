West Memphis approves $32 million wastewater system improvement plan

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis leaders voted to approve a $32.4 million plan to improve the city’s wastewater system infrastructure.
They say the plan will improve the wastewater system and help ease flooding in the city.
The project includes plans to install more pumps and generators, repair more than 500 manholes and miles of sewer mains, and construct four miles of new sewer mains.
The project is expected to be completed in late 2023, and city leaders said it would be done without adding new rate increases.
Detailed project overview from City of West Memphis:
- The sewer pump station at S. 22nd and E. Monroe will be rebuilt and will have its own dedicated force main to the sewer treatment plant. This will improve sewer service to a large section of the city east of S 7th.
- The sewer pump stations near Walmart and at Lehr/Ten Mile Bayou will be rebuilt/upgraded and will have their own dedicated force main. This will improve sewer service to a large area of the city between North Avalon and Clement.
- The sewer pump station at the end of S Avalon has been rebuilt and upgraded to handle the additional flow from the new force main from the Walmart area.
- The Sewage Treatment Plant will be upgraded to double its capacity from 6.3 million gallons a day to over 12 million gallons a day. It will have the capacity to handle over 18 million gallons a day, on a temporary basis, during heavy rains. This will improve residential sewer service during heavy rains.
- State-of-art disinfecting UV modules and three new water clarifiers will be included in the Sewer Treatment Plant upgrade.
- A backup generator
sis also included in the Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade. This will improve the reliability and resiliency of the system (and will ensure residents’ bathrooms will still work) during a natural disaster or power failures.
- As we saw in February, power failures in other parts of the country can impact West Memphis’ power supply. Even when our power grid is working properly, we may be told that we must cut back on our power usage, what is known as load shedding. With the addition of the generator system at the Sewage Treatment Plant plus the existing one at the Water Treatment Plant, we can turn those generators on to meet our load shedding order without impacting residential electrical service.
- Over 500 manholes will be repaired to eliminate stormwater from leaking into them during heavy rains. Such leakage can double the amount of water the Sewage Treatment Plant receives and is why residential sewer service is impacted during heavy rains. We want all the money we are spending on upgrading the Sewage Treatment Plant to go to improving sewer service, not treating rainwater.
- The sewer mains throughout the city are another major source of rainwater leakage. To combat this, several miles of mains will be lined, in place, with a sealant that will stop the leakage. This will also prevent sinkholes.