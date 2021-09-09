West Memphis approves $32 million wastewater system improvement plan

The project is expected to be completed in late 2023, and city leaders said it would be done without adding new rate increases.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis leaders voted to approve a $32.4 million plan to improve the city’s wastewater system infrastructure.

They say the plan will improve the wastewater system and help ease flooding in the city.

The project includes plans to install more pumps and generators, repair more than 500 manholes and miles of sewer mains, and construct four miles of new sewer mains.

Detailed project overview from City of West Memphis: