West Memphis mayor speaks on Family Dollar warehouse closure

“I just hate that they ended our relationship under the circumstances that they were under," said Mayor Marco McClendon.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Last week, discount giant Family Dollar sent notice of its distribution center shutting down in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The city’s mayor opened up Tuesday about previously working at the warehouse.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon already expressed he was “frustrated” and “disappointed” by Family Dollar’s quick notice to close.

McClendon worked a couple of years at the warehouse about six or seven years ago after it first opened.

“It was a great opportunity for me," said McClendon. "Met a lot of good people, a lot of good friends. Really my first job, first major job as a young man.”

The first major job for thousands over the family dollar warehouse’s near 30-year time in West Memphis.

Family Dollar confirmed 320 workers are set to be laid off this year, at the earliest on July 15. The rest by mid-October.

“I just hate that they ended our relationship under the circumstances that they were under what you know, I had a great experience there,” shared the mayor.

McClendon said his office has had a strong relationship with the company since his time as mayor.

He got first word of the shutdown by an anonymous tip.

“Would definitely want to have more notice,” the mayor said.

Inspection reports show that the Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis had violations related to rat infestations going back to January 2021, over a year before a mass infestation was announced and several stores closed.

On Friday, February 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that more than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas.

McClendon believes the rat infestation played a major part in the warehouse's closure.

“I think all played a part in that," he said. "I mean, you cannot hide the fact that the infestation was one of the biggest issues. Then it didn't help that the attorney general filed this big lawsuit against them.”

One longtime worker reached out to McClendon for help after news of the impending layoff.

“This individual had been there for over 20 years and they depended on it and that’s pretty much all they knew. But I really believe with their hard work ethic they can transform into one of these other industries.”

The city is working alongside the Arkansas Workforce Center to provide a job fair on June 23 including FedEx and Southland Casino.

Mcclendon’s confident the warehouse building will find another tenant -- quickly.

“They may look at this like well ‘Hey, sorry I found Family Dollar, but we’re here and ready to accept your people.' They are paying just as much or more than what (Family Dollar) were paying.”