First new housing development in 40 years is coming to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — After 40 years with no new developments in the area, West Memphis will soon begin construction of Big River Landing West, a new housing development with over 60 new homes.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is scheduled to announce plans of the new construction Thursday, July 2.

The new development is part of a promise the Mayor made to the city, he said.

"I ran on a three-pronged promise to one make our city safer, two bring new jobs to our city, and three revitalize our neighborhoods by doing the things necessary to attract new home investments up and down the spectrum of affordability,” McClendon said. I'm pleased with the progress we've made in two of those areas.”

The development will provide more housing space for workers in the area, the Mayor said, as he explained that nearly 2000 jobs have been created in less than three years.