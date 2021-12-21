West Memphis Chief of Police resigns after 6 months on the job

In a letter to the mayor, West Memphis Chief of Police Michael D. Pope said he was resigning due to "other endeavors and goals."

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police Chief Michael D. Pope, who was just named to the position in June 2021, has resigned from effective Christmas Eve.

In a letter to Mayor Marco McClendon dated December 7, 2021, Pope said “At this time in my life, I have other endeavors and goals that are pointing me in a different direction.” Pope did not give any other information on his reasons for leaving.

Pope was named Chief of Police in West Memphis June 1, 2021, after Chief Eddie West announced his retirement for July 31, 2021, after 40 years of service to the community.

Before serving as West Memphis Police Chief, Pope was with the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office for more than 30 years.

The full letter reads:

“I, Chief Michael D. Pope would like to resign from my position as Chief of Police for the City of West Memphis Police Department effective December 24, 2021. In part, I enjoyed serving Mayor McClendon and the citizens of this great City. It has truly been an honor serving as Chief for the first time that I have served. At this time in my life, I have other endeavors and goals that are pointing me in a different direction. Again, as always, Thank you for your leadership and support. Best wishes to the City of West Memphis, Arkansas.

I thank you for allowing me this opportunity to serve. If I can be of future service to you or the City of West Memphis Police Department, please let me know.

Sincerely,