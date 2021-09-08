West Memphis moves forward with $9 million parks renovation

City and community leaders met with architects and engineers Wednesday about details for Phase 1, are beginning to move on to Phase 2.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The City of West Memphis, Arkansas, is moving forward with a planned $9 million renovation of the city’s parks.

According to a Facebook post, city and community leaders met with architects and engineers Wednesday about details for Phase 1, are beginning to move on to Phase 2.

The city said the goal is “to provide our residents with a vibrant family-oriented environment that encourages participation in athletics and enhances the quality of life here in West Memphis.”

The plans include 12 new baseball & softball fields, 6 new tennis courts, 4 sand volleyball courts, 4 soccer fields, new basketball courts, kickball fields, new concessions and restrooms, piers and boardwalk bridges for fishing, exercise trails, splash padded, an amphitheater, playgrounds, and a dog park.

Construction is set to begin later this year.