West Memphis Officer, woman and three kids hurt in a car crash overnight

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police confirm one of their officers was hurt in a crash involving children early Sunday morning.
A car with a woman and three kids hit the officer's car just after midnight.
It happened at 7th and Broadway. The male officer and female driver of the other vehicle were taken to Regional One for treatment. The kids went to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
All victims have been treated and released.
