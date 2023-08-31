No injuries after West Memphis police cruiser flips, crashes into front lawn

A West Memphis spokesperson said the officer driving the car was taken to the hospital out of precaution, but was not injured.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis, Arkansas, neighborhood was the scene of a scary crash involving a West Memphis Police officer Thursday, when a police cruiser flipped and crashed just feet away from a house Thursday.

According to a West Memphis spokesperson, no one was injured after the officer crashed their car in a front lawn on Ingram Blvd. and East Barton Ave. Thursday morning.

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital out of precaution, but they will be OK.