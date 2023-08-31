No injuries after West Memphis police cruiser flips, crashes into front lawn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis, Arkansas, neighborhood was the scene of a scary crash involving a West Memphis Police officer Thursday, when a police cruiser flipped and crashed just feet away from a house Thursday.
According to a West Memphis spokesperson, no one was injured after the officer crashed their car in a front lawn on Ingram Blvd. and East Barton Ave. Thursday morning.
The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital out of precaution, but they will be OK.
No details yet on what caused the crash.