West Memphis Police Department promotes highest-ranking female officer in department history

Women currently make up less than 13% of police departments across the country.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department began breaking barriers, changing the future of policing and blazing a path for more women officers Monday by adding a female to its command staff.

Queen E. McMahon was promoted to the rank of Inspector, becoming the highest-ranking female officer in WMPD history.

Inspector McMahon has more than 39 years of law enforcement experience. She started her career in December 1982 with the Memphis Police Department as a patrol officer at the South Precinct.

She was later promoted to Lt Colonel, assigned to Communications and Records/Administrative Services where she was second in command. She reamined in that position until she retired from MPD in September 2019.

Before joining MPD, McMahon graduated from Memphis State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science; with an emphasis on Pre-Law. In 1987 she obtained a Paralegal Certificate through Christian Brothers University.

"We're excited to make history and show our diversity and commitment to building strong bonds with every part of our community. This announcement is not just important for the City of West Memphis, but, for girls acrdoss the Mid-South who never imagined they could one day do the same." said Mayor Marco McClendon.

"I want to thank Chief Campbell for the opportunity to join his leadership team, and I look forward to working with him and the community to make the West Memphis Police Department the best that it can be." said Inspector McMahon.