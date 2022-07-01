Janiyah Tucker shows leadership on and off the court

West Memphis senior reflects on basketball journey and leadership role in her community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis point guard Janiyah Tucker, is headed into her final year of high school.

This summer, outside of focusing on her own game, Tucker spent time helping out at local skills camp much like the one that introduced her to basketball.

“It’s a blessing because I once was down I once was their age, doing the exact same thing, and look at me now, I’ve got a name for myself,” said Janiyah Tucker.

A name that multiple division one schools including Memphis want on their roster.

Thanks to one P.E. Coach that invited her to a basketball camp in elementary school.

“She was in kindergarten and I knew her older siblings, they were athletes and I said, "Janiyah, do you want to come and play, she was interested and she started playing,” said coach Kwame Brown.

However Brown is one of the three leaders in Janiyah's life that have helped her along the way.

Tucker said her mom and biggest supporter Sherrica Sumner, and head coach Erica Leak who’s also a former 2005 WNBA draft pick, helped to groom her into the leader she is today, on and off the court.

“Just family, whenever I need them they’re there,” said Tucker.

“It’s a passion and love of the game, and it would be selfish of me to keep my knowledge of the sport to myself,” said Leak.

“She’s just the child that really light’s up a room. She makes you laugh. If you’re head's down she’ll make sure it’s lifted before the day is over with, she’s just that loving child of mine,” said Sumner.

Sherrica continued to explain how being a leader is not what Janiyah does well, it’s who she is.

“I got folks looking up to me, looking forward to me doing everything right. Even though I make mistakes too, but I know I’m that leader,” said Janiyah.

However, before she heads to college potentially leaving home for the first time, Tucker says it is important to give back to the community that gave to her.