West Tennessee man missing after not showing up at rehab facility in Memphis

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dyersburg Police Department at (731) 285-1212.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Have you seen John Lawson Armstrong?

Armstrong went missing while traveling from Dyer County to a rehab facility in Memphis.

According to The AWARE Foundation, John Lawson Armstrong, 42, was last seen Saturday, June 5 after being discharged from a hospital in Dyersburg. He went to his father's home off Highway 78 to get his truck to drive to Lakeside Behavioral Health in Memphis, but, never checked in.

Armstrong is driving a navy or black 1999 Ford Explorer Sport with the rear window broken out, with unknown TN tags.

He is 5’11”, 250 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tribal tattoo around his right arm and a cross tattoo with his children’s names on his left arm.

According to the AWARE Foundation post, Armstrong suffers from drug and alcohol abuse, bi-polar depression and schizophrenia.