'Life changing experience' | West Tennessee woman encourages others struggling with COVID to get monoclonal antibody treatment

The treatment has proven to be beneficial for some with lingering COVID-19 symptoms, but who are not sick enough to be hospitalized.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tuesday, in a ABC24 Memphis exclusive, a west Tennessee woman shared her recent success overcoming COVID-19 with monoclonal antibody treatment.

Jaleesa Mason tested positive for COVID in late August, a rare breakthrough case since she was vaccinated.

Mason took her doctor's recommendation and did the monoclonal infusion at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carroll County and said she felt much better within just a few hours.

She recommends others consider the option, especially if they're having trouble shaking COVID symptoms with antibiotics or over the counter medicine.

"When you don't qualify to go to the ER, and when you can't keep going to the doctor, how do you fight this physically mentally at home? And to know that this is a resource for people, I think people really need to know and know that it's OK. It helped me tremendously," Mason said.

There are dozens of sites across west Tennessee currently offering monoclonal antibody treatment. For a list of location and the criteria for treatment, go to: https://covid19.tn.gov/monoclonal-antibodies-infusion-therapy/.

Tuesday, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced it expanded access to the treatment at its two infusion locations – Methodist University Hospital and the Methodist Monoclonal Infusion Center - Hacks Cross.

