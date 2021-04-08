WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational opens for fans for Pro-Am competition Wednesday

Golf fans will get their first peak at the top golfers in the world on Wednesday before the competition begins Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The world's best golfers are in Memphis this week for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational and fans can catch it all beginning on Wednesday with the Pro-Am.

Of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world, 48 of them will be competing in the tournament. That includes golfers like Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, and recent Olympic gold winner Xander Schauffele.

The Pro-Am which pairs the pros with amateurs kicks off the fan experience before the competition begins on Thursday ending on Sunday.

Executive Director Darrell Smith said on top of seeing the best golfers, the event also offers a lot for the fan experience.

"Not only just work class golf but, a lot of different fan activations," Smith said. "We have the draft kings house we have the true green backyard maestro to bell viewing deck as well as some Memphis culinary scenes as far as the pit and birdies and bubbles with Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman."

The event has also raised more than $50 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Masks will be required to be worn in indoor spaces during the tournament.