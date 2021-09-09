What cities have the rudest drivers in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee?

Hint: Little Rock (AR), Jackson (MS), and Memphis (TN) are off the hook.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pop quiz: “Where are the rudest drivers in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee?” If you answered, “Little Rock, Jackson, and Memphis,” you’d be wrong. That’s according to Insurify, a company that compares auto insurance rates.

Insurify identified these cities in the Mid-South with the rudest drivers:

Arkansas: West Memphis

Mississippi: Southaven

Tennessee: Lebanon

For West Memphis, drivers cited for rude behavior were 27.12 per 1,000, which was 39% ruder than state average. For Southaven, drivers cited for rude behavior were 19.13 per 1,000, which was 30% ruder than state average. For Lebanon, drivers cited for rude behavior were 29.41 per 1,000, which was 33% ruder than state average.

Now that you know which cities have the rudest drivers in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, here’s what Insurify said it was basing that on: “Cities with the greatest share of drivers with one or more of the following violations on record: failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or a hit-and-run.” Insurify said, “Across the 869 U.S. cities surveyed, on average, 22.65 out of every 1,000 drivers have been cited for one or more ‘rude’ infractions.”

Insurify looked at their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to identify the city with the rudest drivers in every state in 2021.

In case you were wondering, according to Insurify, the city with the rudest drivers in the country is Rancho Cordova in California. The city with the most polite drivers is Somerset, Kentucky.