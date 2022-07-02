What responsibility do you have in storm damage?

MLGW will handle some damage, but the homeowner may have responsibilities first

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are assessing the damage to their homes after Thursday’s ice storm moves out. MLGW is working to fix power outages across the Mid-south, but some are asking where homeowners may be responsible for storm damage.

Thousands across the Mid-South are still without power and those with damage to their homes from powerlines and trees may be preparing calls to their insurance agent.

"They’re there to help, and so if [homeowners] do have questions, reach out to them," said Jay MacLellan, Director of Public Relations for Shelter Insurance.

MLGW has 1000 workers around the city busy restoring power. The power company is focusing on downed lines, but specific damage to homes may be on the homeowners before the lights come back on and the heat warms.

MLGW said to check weather heads and meter boxes where public power connects to the house. Once those are fixed, MLGW will restore power in emergency situations like this one, but code enforcement will have to follow up and ensure things are fixed properly.

"The best thing to do is contact a local electrician. Have them come out and do those repairs, and the insurance company will cover those repairs," MacLellan said.

If the equipment that connects power to your home was damaged, please have an electrician make repairs ASAP. Code Enforcement has emergency procedures in place to permit temporary connection of electrical service pending inspection. Visit https://t.co/RJB4xmqcMR for more info. pic.twitter.com/M9t14vQqF9 — MLGW (@MLGW) February 7, 2022