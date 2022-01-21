Whitehaven business owners can soon apply for grant funding

Applications for up to a $5,000 grant are being accepted between Jan. 24 and Feb. 24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation (GWERC) announced the 2022 Small Business Exterior Improvement Grant Fund launch Friday, Jan. 21.

This $40,000.00 grant program will allow GWERC to match up to $5,000.00 to help Whitehaven commercial property owners and businesses make high-quality exterior improvements to their commercial buildings and properties; a 20 % ($1,000.00) match from the participating commercial property owners or businesses is required.

These funds have been provided by the Memphis City Council Community Grant Program.

"This year, our theme is 'helping Whitehaven businesses drive the community," said GWERC Executive Director Michael O. Harris. "This initiative will create an equitable opportunity to restore, rebrand, and revitalize commercial properties in Whitehaven."

The fund is a part of the Open in Whitehaven Initiative, and qualifying projects may use the funds with other assistance programs such as EDGE’s ICED Loan program (three-year, forgivable loans of up to $25,000 to assist with façade and other building improvements) for a total benefit of $18,000 or more. To apply, send an email here for an application.

Applications will be accepted between Jan. 24 and Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Grants will be issued in the following Whitehaven target areas:

● WINCHESTER RD. (Airways Blvd to Elvis Presley Blvd)

● ELVIS PRESLEY (Brooks Rd to Raines Rd)

● ELVIS PRESLEY (Raines Rd to Scaife Rd)

● SHELBY DRIVE (Airways Blvd to Boeingshire Rd)