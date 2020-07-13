Methodist South celebrates a decade of the Whitehaven Farmers Market

For ten years, the Whitehaven Farmers Market has been providing the community access to fresh food.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Whitehaven Farmers Market opens for its 10th season Monday at Methodist South Hospital. This year, there will be some changes made due to COVID-19 concerns.

Methodist South said masks or facial coverings will be required to be worn at all times, and they have taken steps to ensure social distancing and spacing is followed.

The market is held in Methodist South's parking lot.

“We’re very happy to celebrate a decade of supporting the Whitehaven’s Farmer Market, which is an opportunity for our local farmers to connect with our local community and share healthy tips on how to cook fresh fruit and vegetables, and how to have a healthier lifestyle," Methodist South Hospital President Jessie Tucker said.

The Whitehaven Farmer’s Market is back! Details on what to expect for the markets 10th year - coming up on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/0o8X9qMBVu — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) July 13, 2020

Tucker said with COVID-19 concerns, it's more important than ever to provide fresh food and produce to the Whitehaven community. The vendors there also work with customers on how to prepare and cook the food they can buy.

“One of the more significant impacts of how healthy we are is how healthy we eat, and how much exercise we receive, and the decisions that we make," Tucker said. "We thought it was very important, of course weighing all of the risks and mitigating those risks, to ensure that it was safe for everyone to come to the farmers market.”

The Whitehaven Farmers Market opens Monday at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The market opens every Monday through August 31st.

The market is located at 1300 Wesley Drive in front of the Medical Office Complex.

This year's vendors include: