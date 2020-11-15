Whitehaven High basketball star commits to Jackson State University

Allmond chose the historically black college over college basketball powerhouses like Kentucky, Kansas, and Ole Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven High senior will continue her dreams of playing women's basketball when she heads to college next fall.

Sequoia Allmond signed her letter of intent to play for Jackson State University on Saturday. Allmond chose the historically black college over college basketball powerhouses like Kentucky, Kansas, and Ole Miss.

She is the first top 100 recruit to pick a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

Local 24 News asked Allmond why Jackson State was her top choice.

"It's very exciting I feel like it would kinda be a continuation of high school because I feel like my high school is an HBCU," Allmond said. "And me going to an HBCU is going to be fun, gonna be exciting for the connections and leading the team to another championship."