x
Trial begins for Whitehaven man accused of murder 5 years after death of 2-year-old girl

Tylan McCray, 25, was charged with three counts of criminal attempted first degree murder and three counts of employing a firearm to commit a felony.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trial for the man indicted for the 2017 murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22.

Laylah was killed on June 11, 2017 on Winchester Rd. when a dark-colored Chevrolet pulled up beside her mother’s vehicle, and a man in the rear passenger seat, said to be McCray, opened fire into the backseat of the car, shooting baby Laylah in the head.

McCray’s cousin, Brandon McCray, who was said to be the driver of the escape car, was indicted and charged with accessory to murder.

Trial will start with jury selections. The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Alanda Dwyer of the DA’s Special Prosecution Unit in Criminal Court Division 7, and the office has said that it plans to seek the maximum sentencing. 

