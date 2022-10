According to police, the crash happened at Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are dead and two children are injured after a crash Friday evening in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said the two children are expected to survive. A woman died on the scene and a man was taken to Regional One but didn't survive his injuries.

