Whitehaven street renamed after Mid-South musician; Bar-Kays lead singer

Larry Dodson Way was unveiled Friday in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Dodson family along with the Greater Whitehaven Economic Community Corporation unveiled the Larry Dodson Way street sign in Whitehaven Friday.

Memphis native and national recording artist Larry Dodson along with his wife Marie and their children were all present for the special event, at the corner of Marlin Road and Elvis Presley.

Memphis City Councilman Martavious Jones helped surprise Mr. Dodson with the resolution for the street renaming back in January. Due to the coronavirus, the sign installation and unveiling was postponed from May to Friday July 10.

Dr. Larry Dodson Sr. was born on January 22, 195. He graduated from Carver High School in Memphis. Dodson and his wife Marie and two children, Precious and Larry Jr. Larry received an honorary doctorate degree from LeMoyne Owen College who he supports with the annual Allen Jones/Marjorie Barringer/Bar-Kays Scholarship.