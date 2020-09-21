Memphis teacher one of five inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame

Dr. Melissa Collins teaches in Whitehaven and has 21 years of experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis teacher is one of five new inductees to the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

Dr. Melissa Collins is a 2nd grade teacher at John P. Freeman Optional School in Whitehaven. The Whitehaven native has taught there for 21 years.

The Hall of Fame was founded by several groups in Emporia, Kansas back in 1992.

Dr. Collins will receive a $1,000 grant through a College Football Playoff Partnership and will spend some time in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Collins says she will be innovative in how she uses the grant money.