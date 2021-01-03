Who to contact when you see a pothole in the Memphis area

After the snow, ice, sleet, and rain, potholes are popping up across the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the snow, ice, sleet, and rain, potholes are popping up across the Mid-South.

Our crew caught video along I-40 east heading toward North Watkins, where it appeared a dozen cars within a mile stretch were pulled over to the side after hitting potholes in that area.

So who do you call when you see these potholes? Just call 311 to report the pothole's location.

If it is considered a state-run road in Shelby County - like Poplar, Lamar, and Union Avenues - contact TDOT by filling out the form found HERE.

So who pays for damage from potholes? Well, that depends on if and when the pothole that caused the damage was reported.

Until state and local crews can patch potholes, AAA has some recommendations for protecting your vehicle.

Inspect tires - make sure you check the depth of the tread and that the tires are properly inflated.

Look ahead - make a point of checking the road ahead for potholes and stay alert.

If you spot one and can slow down without causing an accident, do it. Hitting potholes at higher speeds is more damaging to your tires.

Beware of puddles because they can disguise potholes.

Check your car’s alignment, because hitting pothole can knock that off balance.

And if you hear any unusual noises or feel vibrations after hitting a pothole, report it to the city.