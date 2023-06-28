Willows Apartments to appear in court for trash and debris violations

“You have a multitude of pampers, needles, *bleep*, garbage, but nobody is speaking on that," said a resident in the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Parkway Village apartment complex is filled with trash, and the management is being called to court.

The Willows Apartments near Getwell Road has had loads of rash dumped throughout the complex for months.

ABC24's Brittani Moncrease has been tracking down the owners, speaking with residents and neighbors, and seeing what the City of Memphis is doing about the problem.

Residents at the Willows Apartments tell us they feel forgotten as they have been living next to trash for several months. There is everything from mattresses to dead animals to feces.

Those living at the apartments said it is almost to the point where the building looks abandoned.

You can’t ignore the sight. You can’t ignore the smell. Willow Apartments in Parkway Village has become a dumping site for trash.

Residents in the area did not want to speak on camera, but they told us they are ashamed to even say they live in the apartments.

“Should not have to live with this *bleep* diapers, bottles, tires, anything that’s thrown away. It’s dump site,” said one resident who lives nearby the neighborhood.

When you ask how long the trash has been there, several people have said months.

“Man, nine months easily,” said the neighbor.

There are pictures of the trash from March, April, May, and now June. We rode around the complex to find the main office, but all we saw was more trash.

“That should go to management because they’ve got somebody cutting the yard. How in the *bleep* the yard people haven’t told them that we have pampers out here that have *bleep* in them and needles. Kids don’t know what they are doing. It’s not like there’s a playground around here,” said the neighbor.

We called the number listed on the building for property management. It was the wrong number.

The Shelby County assessor website lists the owner as States Residents LLC, but Tennessee’s Department of State Division of Business Services lists Memphis Properties LLC as the owner. Documents also show they filed bankruptcy last month.

Meanwhile, residents living in the complex said they don’t know who the property managers or owners are anymore.

“You have a multitude of pampers, needles, *bleep*, garbage, but nobody is speaking on that, but you want to give cars that are broken down in their own driveway tickets. But they have yet to go un-ticketed, said the neighbor. “Kids shouldn’t have to look out the window and see this *bleep*.