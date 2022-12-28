x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4 injured in crash on Winchester Road in Southeast Memphis

The Memphis Fire Department said three ambulances were requested for the scene.
Credit: MARIOMONTE - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in a two-car crash on Winchester Road near Goodlett Road by the Memphis International Airport Wednesday, Memphis Police said.

MPD said officers responded to the crash around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, where one man was taken in critical condition to Regional One, while a child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Two other adults were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

At least five lanes of traffic on Winchester Road were blocked while first responders were working the scene. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Despite water pressure setbacks, fans were determined to make it to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Before You Leave, Check This Out