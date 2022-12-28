4 injured in crash on Winchester Road in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in a two-car crash on Winchester Road near Goodlett Road by the Memphis International Airport Wednesday, Memphis Police said.
MPD said officers responded to the crash around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, where one man was taken in critical condition to Regional One, while a child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Two other adults were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition.
At least five lanes of traffic on Winchester Road were blocked while first responders were working the scene.