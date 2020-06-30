With Save-A-Lot's closure Tuesday, Binghampton once again considered a food desert

The nearest full-service grocery store will be the Kroger near Poplar and Highland; almost 30% of people in Binghampton do not have transportation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The only grocery store in the Binghampton neighborhood is set to close Tuesday due to "financial performance" making the area once again a food desert for residents.

At the end of the day, Save-A-Lot, located in the Binghampton Gateway Center, will close for good after only opening a little more than two years ago. When it does close, there will not be a grocery option within a walking distance.

The Binghampton Development Corporate (BDC), a non-profit that owns the shopping center, says while the quick closure is disappointing, they're reassured that a new grocer will fill the space soon and it will be successful.

"We've done a market study with a national wholesale grocer that demonstrates that there is significant marketing potential that Save-A-Lot was not tapping into," Noah Gray, BDC Executive Director, said.

Save-A-Lot's closing in Binghampton comes at the same time the national retailer is closing multiple stores across the country. A spokesperson said the location will close due to "financial performance and strategic alignment with long-term plans."

Of the eight employees, seven will transfer to the other Memphis store locations, the spokesperson said.

In the meantime, Gray said the shopping center is in negotiations with five other grocers as possible options to fill the soon-to-be space.