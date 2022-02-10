x
Wolf River Greenway hosts second annual Mental Health Awareness Day

The event shared information on coping mechanisms through nature.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wolf River Greenway hosted its second annual mental health awareness day Saturday morning.

Kids and adults were able to enjoy yoga, kayaking, and cold pressed juices for free, while also learning how to keep their mental health in check. The event focused on sharing information that can help people cope with problems through nature.

Mental health experts were on hand to help attendees explore different ways to address their mental health issues.

This is the start of several outdoor activities that The Wolf River Greenway will host.

The event was held at the Wolf River Greenway at Epping Way. That will soon be converted to a 26 mile nature trail.

