Woman charged with murder after stabbing her daughter and sister in Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with murder after she fatally stabbed her 10-year-old daughter in a Raleigh apartment complex on Friday night.
Memphis Police say 29-year-old Lawrencia Reed stabbed her 10-year-old daughter and 18-year-old sister in the 2800 block of Coach inside the Huntington Hils apartment in Raleigh.
Medics took the 10-year-old girl to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Memphis Police say the 18-year-old victim is still listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Reed has been charged with First Degree Murder and three counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder.