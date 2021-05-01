Woman charged with murder after stabbing her daughter and sister in Raleigh apartment complex

Memphis Police say the 18-year-old victim is still listed in critical condition at the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with murder after she fatally stabbed her 10-year-old daughter in a Raleigh apartment complex on Friday night.

Memphis Police say 29-year-old Lawrencia Reed stabbed her 10-year-old daughter and 18-year-old sister in the 2800 block of Coach inside the Huntington Hils apartment in Raleigh.

Medics took the 10-year-old girl to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Memphis Police say the 18-year-old victim is still listed in critical condition at the hospital.