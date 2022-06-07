x
Woman, child injured in crash at I-55 and I-240

Memphis Police said about 11 a.m., there was a one vehicle crash at I-55 southbound to I-240 east. The crash happened as an oversized load was causing delays.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and child were injured in a crash that caused backup along I-240 and I-55 Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police said about 11 a.m., there was a one vehicle crash at I-55 southbound to I-240 east. The crash happened as an oversized load was causing some traffic delays in the same area but going the opposite direction on I-240.

Investigators said a woman was taken to Regional One in critical and a child, whose age was not released – was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

