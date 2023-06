Police said that officers responded at 6:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Chelsea and that four people were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said a 27-year-old woman died after a two-car crash near the Hollywood neighborhood on Friday.

Police later said that the female passenger of a 2009 Nissan Altima did not survive after the incident.