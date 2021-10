The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. Monday near Crumpler Road and Amberwood Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died after a crash Monday morning in southeast Shelby County.

Deputies were called to the crash near Crumpler Road and Amberwood Drive about 7:45 a.m. They said it appeared an elderly woman hit a road sign, then crashed into a ditch.

She was taken to St. Francis Park, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash or identified the woman who died.