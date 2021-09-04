x
Woman dies in Whitehaven house fire

The victim’s name and age have not been released by the Memphis Fire Department.
Credit: Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died in an early morning house fire in Whitehaven.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire at 4642 Applegate Drive started just after 3:30am Thursday. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was visible from the two-story home. After the fire was put out about 30 minutes later, firefighters found the body in the upstairs hallway. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fires was faulty electrical wiring in a storage room. The house next door was damaged to the tune of $30,000.

