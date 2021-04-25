Woman faces several charges after shooting at MPD officer

The incident was captured on in-car camera and police body camera.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing several charges after firing a gun at a Memphis police officer.

It happened Tuesday night, on April 20th. According to Memphis Police Department, Officer R. Schmidt pulled over Rhonda Lynn Rawls on Summer Avenue for a traffic stop. Rawls pulled over in a nearby Autozone parking lot. When Officer Schmidt approached the vehicle, police say she pulled a semi-automatic handgun out the window and fired several shots. Officer Schmidt fired back and the vehicle sped off.

The incident was captured on in-car camera and police body camera. Shortly after, Rawls arrived at Regional One Health Center with a gunshot wound to her left side.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived at the AutoZone parking lot to investigate the shooting. They questioned a passenger who was in the car with Rawls.

TBI also found the weapon Rawls used to shoot at police and found a nearby vehicle that had been hit. Investigators determined that the vehicle's passenger side window was hit by a bullet from the gun Rawls fired. Two passengers were also in that vehicle.