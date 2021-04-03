Woman found dead at Dollar General Store parking lot

Investigators want to talk to a man who drove from the scene.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Police want to talk to a man after a woman was found dead in a Dollar General Store in Tipton County Wednesday.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:45pm today deputies were called to the store at 7031 Hwy. 14 South because someone was unresponsive in the parking lot. First responders tried but could not revive the woman victim.

Investigators said video surveillance cameras recorded an early model, grey Nissan Frontier with Tennessee tag #5A8-4L0 leaving the scene of where the victim was found. The vehicle is believed to belong to 40-year-old Joseph Huggins. Detectives would like to talk with Huggins so he hopefully can help identify the woman and the circumstances leading up to the event.

The Tipton County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy be performed.

"Please be mindful that this investigation is in the very early stages and our detectives are trying to gather as much information as possible," stated Sheriff J.T. "Pancho" Chumley.

"We are hoping that once we speak with Mr. Huggins we will have more information as to what took place. I urge anyone with information to please contact the Sheriff's Office so we may make proper notification to the victim's family," said Sheriff Chumley.