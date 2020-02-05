Woman found safe, after being abducted at gunpoint in East Memphis

Officials say Stafford is 5-foot-5, 130lbs with blondish brown hair.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Memphis Police say Bridgette Stafford has been found safe.

Memphis Police are searching for a woman who was abducted at gunpoint in East Memphis.

They say Bridgette Stafford was abducted from 6500 block of Poplar sometime after 3:30 a.m.Saturday morning.

Police have identified the suspect as Anthony Parks. Police say Parks was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and fired shots during the abduction.

Parks is described as 6-foot-3, 180lbs wearing all gray clothing.

Officials say Stafford is 5-foot-5, 130lbs with blondish brown hair.