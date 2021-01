The fast food restaurant where a woman was found shot to death is blocks away from Graceland.

A woman was found shot to death at a KFC restaurant in Whitehaven Saturday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the woman was found at about 8:30pm at the KFC at 3623 Elvis Presley Boulevard, just blocks away from Graceland. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. If you have information that can help investigators, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.