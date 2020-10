If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a Whitehaven motel early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at the Motel 6 in the 1500 block of East Brooks. That’s where investigators found a woman dead at the scene.

The Memphis Police Department has not released suspect information.