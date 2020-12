Record number of homicides in Memphis in 2020 continues to grow.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A record-breaking year of homicides in Memphis keeps getting worse.

This afternoon, a woman was found shot to death at King Road and Millwood Road in Westwood.

Memphis reached 300 homicides at the beginning of the month.

The previous record number of murders and justifiable homicides in one year was 228 in 2016.