Woman hit by a car while standing near her broken down vehicle on the side of the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was standing on the side of the road near her disabled car was injured after another vehicle crashed into her car.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a crash at Lamar and Davidson on Sunday, May 28 around 11:15 p.m.

According to MPD, a vehicle struck a disabled car that was pulled over on the road, and the disabled car then hit the woman who was standing outside of the car.

MPD said the woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD said.