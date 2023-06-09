Woman in Memphis arrested after TBI investigation into TennCare fraud

BlueCross BlueShield told the TBI that a caregiver had allegedly submitted bills for services that were never provided.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman in Memphis has been arrested after an investigation into fraud relating to a caregiver and her submitting claims for TennCare patients she actually wasn't taking care of, according to the TBI.

The TBI said they received information in December of 2022 from BlueCross BlueShield that a caregiver had allegedly submitted bills for services that were never provided (BlueCross BlueShield is a TennCare Managed Care Orgnanization).

Agents reportedly found out that between February and September of 2021, a Deshanda Wright submitted claims that she cared for a patient while they were in an in-patient setting.

The TBI said these agents found evidence that she had submitted claims that she cared for two TennCare patients at the same time at different locations.

On Thursday, June 8, TBI agents secured arrest warrants and charged the woman with one count of TennCare fraud and one couint of theft of property from $10,000 to $60,000.

In assistance with the Memphis Police Department, Wright was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County East Women's Facility, according to the TBI.

No bond has been set as of press time.