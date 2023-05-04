Woman injured in hit-and-run crash along Union in midtown Memphis

MPD said officers responded to the scene at Union and Belvedere before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman was injured after a hit-and-run crash along Union in midtown Memphis Thursday evening.

MPD said officers responded to the scene at Union and Belvedere before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023. They said the crash involved two vehicles.

Investigators said a woman was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition.

They have not released a description of the car that took off from the scene, or any other information on what led to the crash.